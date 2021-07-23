Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.50. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. upped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

