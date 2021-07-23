Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.57, but opened at $73.24. Twitter shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 312,687 shares.

The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $170,955,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

