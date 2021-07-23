UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,485 Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORF stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,327,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $291,006.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

