UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,655,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 163,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 75.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,020,000 after buying an additional 878,362 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,986,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 426,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SA opened at $17.40 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $22.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

