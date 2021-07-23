UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 156,500 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of OrganiGram at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 96.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 609,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 747.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 503,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

