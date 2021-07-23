UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 145.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SiTime by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SiTime by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SiTime by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.20 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

