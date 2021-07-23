UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 59.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $97.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

