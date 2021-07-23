UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $6,847,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

