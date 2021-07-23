UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,077 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CLNC opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

