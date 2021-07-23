UBS Group AG Acquires 634 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tucows were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

In other news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

