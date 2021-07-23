UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $178,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,455 shares of company stock worth $1,742,322. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.28. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

