UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 53,932.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 17.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

OTCMKTS EDTXU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

