UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 99.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $464.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

