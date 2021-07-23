UBS Group AG Invests $198,000 in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRNGU. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,557,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,459,000.

Shares of SRNGU stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

