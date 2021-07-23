UBS Group AG Purchases 698 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $28,721.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

DGICA stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $468.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

