UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €244.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €232.42 ($273.43).

FRA ALV opened at €208.85 ($245.71) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €214.49. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

