UBS Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $166.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

