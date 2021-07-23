UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 188,885 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,000,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,806,000 after buying an additional 1,511,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

