UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
