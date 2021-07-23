UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

