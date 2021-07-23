UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPI opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

