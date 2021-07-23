UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97, Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis.
UFPI opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97.
In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
