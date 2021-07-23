Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Holdings Cut by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450,664 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean makes up 5.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. 2,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,079. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.