Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Given New GBX 3,500 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

ULE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

LON ULE opened at GBX 3,286.84 ($42.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,195.66. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,330 ($43.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.