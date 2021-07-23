Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,330.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and last traded at GBX 3,290 ($42.98), with a volume of 106572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,470 ($32.27).

ULE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,369.38 ($30.96).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,195.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.