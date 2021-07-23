Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. started coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UEHPY opened at $16.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

