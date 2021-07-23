UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.50 by Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.57 ($13.61).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.