Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,474.17 ($58.46).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,111.61 ($53.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,282.75. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market cap of £107.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.