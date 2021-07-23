Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,515.83 ($59.00).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,086 ($53.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £106.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,282.75. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.