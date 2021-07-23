Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys 49,554 Shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings V by 5,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings V during the first quarter valued at $100,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings V alerts:

Shares of GRSV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 1,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.