Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 222.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Capri makes up approximately 2.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capri worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Capri by 36,838.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $50.57. 13,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

