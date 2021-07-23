Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $1.50 Million in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $799,000.

Shares of HERAU traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 27,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,167. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

