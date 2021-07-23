Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

NASDAQ GSEVU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,294. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.