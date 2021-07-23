Unisocks Trading Up 27.6% This Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $52,074.14 or 1.59193884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $5,667.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00885915 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

