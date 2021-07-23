United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $186.35. 1,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.00. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $762,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

