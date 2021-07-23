UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 277,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $103,249,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $81,483,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.59. 46,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,418. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

