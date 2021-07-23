Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 60.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Universal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UVV opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.31. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.42.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

