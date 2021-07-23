UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $334.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

