Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,607 shares of company stock valued at $87,845,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.