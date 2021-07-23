Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $463.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.39. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

