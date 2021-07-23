Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,200 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,939,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,141 shares of company stock worth $61,311,465. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.86.

HCA stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.