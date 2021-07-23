Utrust Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $83.80 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.79 or 0.00857356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

