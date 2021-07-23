Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Holdings Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,093 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $121,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 237,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

UTZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.80. 3,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

