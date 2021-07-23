Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.