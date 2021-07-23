Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.400-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.40-11.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.81. 357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,963. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.39. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

