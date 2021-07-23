Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196,292 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Valvoline worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,256,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV opened at $29.86 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.