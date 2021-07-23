Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Reduced by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 3.9% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.92. 33,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

