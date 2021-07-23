Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after acquiring an additional 615,648 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,321. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.