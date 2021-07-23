Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $317,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.86. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

