Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,978. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

