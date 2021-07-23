Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

