Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Raised by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 676.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$82.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,111. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

